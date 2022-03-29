Private schools hike transport fee up to 25% in Rohtak, Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 28

Rising prices of petrol and diesel have started showing their adverse effects with several private schools in Rohtak and Jhajjar district hiking transport fees from 15 to 25 per cent.

Rising fuel prices to blame Already suffering from losses due to the pandemic, private schools have no option but to hike transport and other fees in a situation where the rates of petrol and diesel are increasing on a daily basis. — Anshul Pathania, Secretary, Rohtak CBSE School Association

The situation has put an extra financial burden on parents who are yet to come out from the losses faced during the Covid times. The admission process in the schools is underway these days.

Interestingly, one of the prominent schools in Jhajjar district, in a whatsapp message sent to the parents, has also maintained that the transport fee may also be enhanced further in mid-session if the prices of petrol and diesel shoot up in the coming days in view of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Sources said private schools in Rohtak had charged transport fees between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per month from students in the previous academic session.

Now, the fee is being charged between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,800 per month. Some schools also charged Rs 5 per km but they had now enhanced the rate up to Rs 6 per km. Similarly in Jhajjar, transport fee from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 were being charged from children, sources said.

“Already suffering from huge losses due to the Covid situation in the past two sessions, private schools have no other option but to enhance transport and other fee to meet their expenses in a situation when the rates of petrol and diesel are increasing on a daily basis. The parents should understand our situation and cooperate with us,” said Anshul Pathania, Secretary, Rohtak CBSE School Association.

He maintained they know that the pandemic took a toll on every section of the society but the hike in transport fee was much lower than the substantial increase in the prices of diesel.

The diesel prices were likely to rise considerably in future as well but they had decided not to make any change in the transport fee in the ongoing session, he added.

Jitender Bhardwaj, a parent, said not only the transport fee but tuition and other fee had also been enhanced by private schools, leaving parents in a difficult situation.

A majority of the schools were located away from the city and parents could not drop the children on their own to school hence they would have to pay whatever fee is being charged by the schools, he added.

The District Education Officer of Rohtak, Vijay Luxmi, said a committee had been constituted at the district level to take a decidion on complaints about fee structure of private schools.

“Transport fee is optional, not compulsory for students,” she added.

