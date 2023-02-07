Private schools’ initiative to inculcate reading habit among children

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 6

To strengthen the libraries in private schools and develop reading habits among the children, the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) has come out with an initiative “Pustakalya Har Vidyalya”.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij recently launched the programme and 60 private schools were given sets of library books.

On the occasion, Vij praised the private schools’ body for the initiative and said there was a need to connect the young generation with books. He said, “We attain knowledge and wisdom from books, but unfortunately students are going away from it. There is a need to develop reading habits again among children for which strengthening of libraries and availability of good books are very important. In April, I will send almirahs for the libraries of all 60 schools where these books are going to be given.”

Meanwhile, NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma said, “We have arranged library books for 60 schools so that the libraries can be strengthened. Good reading habits will help the students in a big way. Currently, five sets each have been given for students from playway to Class XII and if required more sets will be arranged. The programme has been started from Ambala and soon the remaining districts of Haryana will be covered.”