Private schools refuse to admit EWS pupils chosen in previous session

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 8

Though the state has omitted Rule 134A of Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, the district education authorities are finding it difficult to dispose of pending complaints regarding the admissions of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) children to private schools in the previous session.

Despite being put on notice by the authorities, the schools are categorically denying admissions, citing the government’s guidelines and a case pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard. Parents are compelled to make rounds of the district education offices to get their wards enrolled in the allotted schools but to no avail.

What the govt guidelines say The guidelines states that the kids selected under Rule 134A may either go back to their previous school or take admission in govt institutions if they aren’t admitted to the one allotted. —Anshul Pathania, Secy, Rohtak CBSE School Assn

“More than 20 parents approached the HC after the private schools concerned did not enrol their wards. The court had, on March 24, disposed of their plea following assurance by the state authorities that the issue will be decided expeditiously in accordance with law,” said Ashwani Panwar, a parent.

He said the district education authorities later directed the schools concerned to enrol children under Rule 134A but the former didn’t pay heed to the directives. “Now, we have no option left except to re-approach the HC to get the issue resolved,” he added.

Justifying the stance of private schools, Anshul Pathania, Secretary, Rohtak CBSE School Association, said a case regarding admission under Rule 134A was sub judice in the HC. Moreover, the state government had also issued guidelines on February 7 to provide a solution to the row.

Bijender Hooda, Block Education Officer, Rohtak, said all EWS children selected under Rule 134A in the previous session had a right to get admission in their school allotted. “Several parents complained that schools are denying admission to their children under Rule 134A. We served notice on such schools and directed them to ensure admission of such children. Some schools replied, saying the case is sub judice.”