DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Private sector included in SHe-Box anti-harassment initiative

Private sector included in SHe-Box anti-harassment initiative

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 11:57 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement
Advertisement

The government has expanded the scope of the Sexual Harassment electronic Box (SHe-Box) portal to provide safe and equal work opportunities for women in every field.

Advertisement

Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena said the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has widened the online complaint facility to ensure a safe workplace and gender equality.

Advertisement

“Now, women in the private sector can also register harassment complaints online via the SHe-Box portal. Launched on July 24, 2017, it was previously available only to women government employees, but it is now being implemented effectively in the private sector too,” the Deputy Commissioner stated.

He added that empowering women and ensuring their safety at work is the government's top priority.

Advertisement

Meena noted that Central Government guidelines require private companies to implement the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, including forming a four-member internal complaints committee.

What is the SHe-Box portal?

The SHe-Box, Sexual Harassment electronic Box, is a web portal of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, created to handle workplace sexual harassment complaints. It forwards complaints to the relevant Internal Complaints Committee, which recommends action per regulations and updates the action-taken report on the site.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts