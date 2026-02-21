Private sector included in SHe-Box anti-harassment initiative

Advertisement

The government has expanded the scope of the Sexual Harassment electronic Box (SHe-Box) portal to provide safe and equal work opportunities for women in every field.

Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena said the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has widened the online complaint facility to ensure a safe workplace and gender equality.

“Now, women in the private sector can also register harassment complaints online via the SHe-Box portal. Launched on July 24, 2017, it was previously available only to women government employees, but it is now being implemented effectively in the private sector too,” the Deputy Commissioner stated.

He added that empowering women and ensuring their safety at work is the government's top priority.

Meena noted that Central Government guidelines require private companies to implement the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, including forming a four-member internal complaints committee.

What is the SHe-Box portal?

The SHe-Box, Sexual Harassment electronic Box, is a web portal of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, created to handle workplace sexual harassment complaints. It forwards complaints to the relevant Internal Complaints Committee, which recommends action per regulations and updates the action-taken report on the site.