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Home / Haryana / Privatisation will hit farmers, poor households, warns Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Privatisation will hit farmers, poor households, warns Bhupinder Singh Hooda

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:26 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. ANI file
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Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday accused the BJP government of favouring private companies at the cost of farmers, poor households and electricity department employees. He warned that the proposed privatisation of power distribution could lead to higher tariffs and weaken state-owned utilities.

Addressing a press conference at his Delhi residence as the BJP government completed 12 years in power in Haryana, Hooda listed what he described as the government’s failures, citing figures on investment, agriculture, unemployment, state debt, education, law and order and industrial growth.

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Opposing the proposed parallel distribution licence for Eleven Power Private Limited in Gurugram and Nuh, Hooda termed it a “disastrous” step. He alleged that the proposed Agri-DISCOM for agricultural consumers was aimed at handing over farmers’ electricity supply to a private company and gradually withdrawing subsidies. “Gurugram contributes nearly one-third of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam’s (DHBVN) revenue,” Hooda said, adding, “The move could also threaten the jobs of electricity department staff and engineers.”

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