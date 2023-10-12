Priyanka, member of the Indian kabaddi team, honoured at Jhajjar village

Priyanka, a member of the Indian kabaddi team, which clinched the gold in Asian Games recently, was felicitated at a function held at Jahangir village here on Wednesday. She was accorded a rousing welcome on reaching the programme venue. Priyanka said she was overwhelmed on getting such a warm reception. Giving credit to her parents and coaches for her achievement, she said her next target was to perform well in the upcoming international tournaments. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda attended the function and congratulated Priyanka for her achievement.
