Pro-Pak videos: Doctor sent to 4-day police remand

Pro-Pak videos: Doctor sent to 4-day police remand

Posted videos targeting PM Modi
article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 21, 2025 IST
Orthopaedic doctor Mushtaq Ahmed, also known as Dr Taj Mohammad, was presented before Fatehabad court on Tuesday for posting objectionable videos supporting Pakistan and targeting PM Narendra Modi.

The police had requested a seven-day remand for further investigation, but the court granted four days, said prosecution lawyer Rakesh Garg.

In court, the accused revealed that his passport was with his son in Malerkotla, Punjab. The police will now seize the passport and check his foreign travel history.

Dr Ahmed has reportedly visited Pakistan four times. The police will question him about whom he met during those visits and if he maintained contact with anyone linked to suspicious activities.

According to police sources, the doctor told the police that the controversial videos were sent to him by a friend. The police would now try to locate and arrest his friend.

The controversy began on May 10, after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire. Soon after, Dr Ahmed posted three videos on Facebook, which included AI-edited content and objectionable comments against Modi. The posts went viral and triggered outrage, leading to his arrest.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

