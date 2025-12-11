Probationary doctors join protest

Healthcare services in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts remained disrupted on the third day of an indefinite strike by Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) doctors, despite the state government imposing the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Probationary doctors have also joined the strike following the call of the HCMS Association. “We have written to 11 probationary doctors, asking them to join duties at the earliest,” said Rewari Civil Surgeon Dr Narender Dahiya, adding that efforts were underway to maintain healthcare services, including restarting the ultrasound facility at the local Civil Hospital.

The HCMS Association said participation in the strike is rising. “Nearly 120 of the 148 HCMS doctors in Mahendragarh have joined the strike, and numbers are expected to increase,” said Dr Vivek Sharma, district unit president. He added that striking doctors consider it their right and are prepared for legal action or mass resignation if probationary staff are threatened with termination.

The strike has affected surgeries, emergency services, and medico-legal facilities. Patient visits to government hospitals and health centres have dropped sharply. Medical college doctors and postgraduate students have been deployed to provide services, but patients continue to face difficulties.