Probe begins in HSVP’s acquired land scam

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 6

In the alleged multi-crore scam of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP’s) acquired land in Sector 6 here, which was sold illegally, the Administrator, Rohtak, has initiated a probe and collected records related to the land.

Mutation not registered It came to light that after the announcement of the award by the govt, the original land owners had not taken the compensation from the govt and sold their land to private persons. Technically, the land had been shifted in the records of the government, but mutation was not registered that time. Dhirender Khadgata, administrator, HSVP

Tehsildar, Panipat, Virender Kumar, has, meanwhile, written a letter to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for the cancellation of the eight mutations which were registered wrongly.

Jogender Swami, former Zila Parishad member, had filed the complaint regarding the selling of the HSVP’s acquired land in khasra number 720.

He alleged that a land mafia, in connivance with officials of the LAO office Rohtak, Tehsil office Panipat had sold the HSVP’s acquired land in khasra number 720, worth crores, to private persons. The land in khasra number 720 was reserved for green belt and service road in Sector 6 here.

Taking a stringent note of the complaint, Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator, directed the Administrator, Rohtak, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Following the directions, Dhirender Khadgata, Administrator, began a probe into the matter. The HSVP officials on Thursday, along with the records, visited the administrator office, sources added.

It was revealed in the preliminary inquiry that the sale deeds and mutations were executed in the khasra number 720 in the year 2000, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2019, 2022 and in 2023 involving approximately 3,086 sq m land.

Dhirender Khadgata, Administrator, HSVP, said primarily it came to the fore that after the announcement of the award by the government, the original land owners had not taken the compensation from the government and sold their land to some private persons.

Technically, the land had been shifted in the records of the government, but mutation was not registered that time, he added.

Government officials and other persons who were allegedly involved in the scam had taken advantage of this technical glitch and sold the HSVP’s land to the private persons, the administrator added.

It would be too early to say anything as a probe into the matter was on and all parties, including the complainant, would be called to conduct inquiry, he said. The role of the officials would be ascertained only after the completion of the inquiry, he added.

Virender Kumar said the HSVP had collected all records related to the land from their office to conduct inquiry into the matter.

A letter has been written to the SDM for the cancellation of the eight mutations, which had been registered in the name of private persons, he added.

Vijay Singh Rathi, Estate Officer (EO), said after the cancellation of the mutations of the private people, the ownership of the land would be restored and mutation would be registered in the name of the HSVP.