Probe begins into Rs 5-crore drinking water project ‘scam’ in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 30

The CM’s flying squad has started investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Rs 5 crore drinking water supply project in the Greater Faridabad area, as per sources in the district administration.

The issue surfaced after an internal probe by the civic body found that instead of laying 113-km drinking water pipeline, 90-km pipeline was installed. However, the length was shown 113-km in the files and bills were also passed by the civic authorities. The funds for the project were released under the AMRUT Mission, it is revealed.

The investigation by the CM’s flying squad involves the physical verification of the works done by the civic body in view of the allegations that have surfaced into the project, claim the sources in the civic administration.

The project was launched under the Union Government sponsored Atal Renovation and Urban Transformation Mission (AMRUT) in 2018 to improve the sewerage and water supply in the city. The contract for laying the drinking water pipelines was given to a private company, which stopped the work midway. Later, the MC re-issued the tenders.

Reportedly, the squad had sought details of the project, including the cost, and the officials working on the project. Admitting that an investigation by the Municipal Corporation was also underway, an official said details have been provided to the flying squad regarding the project.

Rajesh Kumar, ACP, CM flying squad, said investigation into the project was underway. Physical verification of the work by officials of other departments would be done if required. A detailed report would be prepared and submitted to the government soon, he added.

Length of pipeline under scanner

