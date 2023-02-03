Probe: Chandigarh-based bottling plant involved in smuggling of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, February 2

The Mahendragarh police have found the involvement of a Chandigarh-based bottling plant in the smuggling of illicit liquor to Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan from Chandigarh. A godown was also set up in Manesar (Gurugram), where the plastic bottles of liquor were labelled as that of popular brands to sell these at higher rates in the market, said sources.

A total of 13 persons involved in the racket had so far been arrested, while more arrests were likely soon, the sources added.

“It has come to the fore that Sancheti Packaging Private Limited’s owners and employees used to transport over 2,000 boxes without labelled plastic bottles of liquor and without any permit to the Manesar godown from Chandigarh every month. Labels of popular liquor brands were put on the bottles before smuggling these to Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” said Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahendragarh.

“The company owners, Sanjay and Neeraj Pundi,r alias Raja, were arrested acting on a tip-off. Interestingly, they showed the names of their driver and servant as director of the company at the time of getting license to protect themselves from legal action,” said the SP, adding that all those involved in this trade used to share the profit after selling the liquor in the market.