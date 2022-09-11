 Probe charges against IIM Director, court tells police : The Tribune India

Probe charges against IIM Director, court tells police

The Indian Institute of Management in Rohtak. Manoj Dhaka

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 10

A local court has ordered the police to further investigate the matter pertaining to charges of sexual harassment levelled against the Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, by a former woman faculty member at the institute.

The order was passed by the Court of Aditya Singh Yadav, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Rohtak, after hearing an application moved by the applicant/complainant under Section 173(8) of the CrPC for further investigation into FIR No. 64 (dated May 29, 2018) under Sections 354 and 354 A of the IPC.

Investigation faulty

From the perusal of the cancellation report, it can be inferred that the investigation carried out by the investigating officer is faulty as it did not cover all allegations mentioned in the detailed complaint. —Court order

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by a former assistant professor. The police investigation, however, indicated that the matter was administrative in nature and no evidence corroborating the charge of sexual harassment was found. Hence, the police filed a cancellation report and the trial court accepted that.

The complainant then filed a revision petition, which was allowed and the trial court’s order accepting the cancellation report set aside.

It was submitted by the complainant that during the investigation of the present case, police officials favoured the accused.

“From the perusal of the cancellation report, it can be inferred that the investigation carried out by the investigating officer is faulty as it did not cover all allegations mentioned in the detailed complaint. In the interest of justice, it will be appropriate if the investigating officer is directed to further investigate the matter so as to bring the truth of allegations levelled by the complainant in the original complaint on the basis of which the FIR was lodged,” the order maintained.

Accordingly, the investigating officer has been directed to conduct further investigation into the matter. A copy of the order has been sent to the offices of the District Attorney, Rohtak, and the Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, for information and necessary action.

The next hearing in the case will be on December 12, 2022.

