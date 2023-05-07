Probe delay in Punhana warehouse construction: Manohar Lal Khattar to officials

Chandigarh, May 6

Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar today directed officials to investigate delay in the construction of the Punhana warehouse.

The CM expressed concern over the delay while presiding over a meeting with administrative secretaries to review the implementation of his announcements.

During the meeting, it came up that the Punhana warehouse was announced in 2015. It was still incomplete. Taking cognisance of the delay, the CM directed the administrative secretary to form a committee to investigate the entire matter and take action against the guilty.

At the meeting, the CM reviewed projects of various departments, including Medical Education and Research, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Revenue and Disaster Management, School Education, Public Works (Building and Roads), Development and Panchayat, Irrigation, Sports and Urban Local Bodies.

Directing administrative secretaries, Khattar said the announced projects that were pending till 2020 should be completed this year so that the general public could get benefit from them at the earliest.

Besides, the implementation of projects of 2021 and 2022 should also be expedited, the CM added.

While reviewing announcement regarding opening a primary school at Hakikat Nagar in Karnal, officials apprised the CM that it would be functional after the summer vacation.

Reviewing the announcement of inclusion of some villages of Siwani tehsil from Bhiwani district to Hisar district, Khattar directed that a team should be constituted for this purpose and gram sabha meetings should be held with sarpanches of all these villages to educate people regarding this issue. After obtaining the consent, the decision should be taken accordingly, he said.

Reviewing the construction of the platform at the Dabwali anaj mandi, Khattar directed that the process in this regard should be completed by today evening and the work should be started at the earliest.

Reviewing the announcement to make officers’ houses at various places, Khattar said, “An action plan should be prepared for the construction of officers’ houses or flats at each subdivision. Officers can have good accommodation arrangements and the work of the subdivision can also function smoothly.”

The CM ordered that the responsibility for the maintenance of parks and ‘vyayamshalas’ built in villages should be handed over to the AYUSH Department. He also directed that land for projects in villages should be purchased through the e-Bhoomi portal only after a thorough study of rates. For this work, sarpanches and zila parishads should be involved.

Khattar was apprised that a total of 9,962 CM announcements had been made from the year 2014 to 2023, of which work on 6,555 was completed. — TNS

Reviews projects