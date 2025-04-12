Probe into ‘harassment’ plaint of Class XII student: Human rights panel to DEO

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), Chandigarh, has asked Charkhi Dadri District Education Officer (DEO) to ensure that a formal inquiry into the alleged physical and mental harassment of a Class XII girl is conducted in accordance with the law.

The HHRC has also sought a written explanation from the school authority for the suspension of the student and also directed it to reinstate her immediately so that she can continue her studies without any further hindrances.

“The Principal of Aryans Model School, Charkhi Dadri, is hereby directed to undergo appropriate training on child rights protection and the prohibition of corporal punishment as per the Right to Education Act and other relevant laws. Training is to be imparted by Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Panchkula,” state the orders passed by Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson, HHRC.

The matter pertains to a complaint lodged by a parent, alleging that the Principal of Aryans Model School, Charkhi Dadri, physically and mentally harassed her daughter, a student of Class XII (Humanities stream).

The complainant alleged that the Principal slapped her daughter for not attending a parent-teacher meeting (PTM), despite prior communication to the school in this regard.

The complainant further alleged that the Principal’s actions caused severe mental stress to the student and that the school imposed a suspension on her daughter without a formal written notice. This suspension further harmed the student’s academic progress, the complainant added.

“In analysing the complainant’s grievance, the Commission takes serious note of the alleged actions of the Principal, which include physical assault and mental harassment. The complainant’s daughter was allegedly humiliated in front of her peers, leading to significant mental distress. Such actions, if proven true, clearly fall within the purview of human rights violations, especially those concerning a child’s mental well-being and the protection of their dignity, as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution (Right to Life and Personal Liberty). The physical and mental abuse constitutes a clear violation of her fundamental right to live with dignity, which is a core aspect of human rights protection,” the orders state.

The orders point out that the lack of a written notification for the suspension of the student is a clear violation of procedural fairness and the Right to Education guaranteed under Article 21A of the Constitution.