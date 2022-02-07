Probe ordered into Bhiwani green belt facelift

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, February 6

An amount of over Rs 52 lakh spent on the renovation and beautification of the green belt in Sector 23 seems to have gone down the drain as residents raised the issue of its poor condition with the district administration.

GUILTY TO BE PUNISHED Sector 23 residents have complained to me several times about the bad condition of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Green Belt. They allege that the work is also not being carried out in a proper way… Action will be taken against the guilty as per law. — RS Dhillon, Bhiwani DC

Taking serious note of the issue, DC RS Dhillon has ordered an inquiry into the works carried out for developing the green belt. The DC said a committee headed by ADC Rahul Narwal would conduct the inquiry into the funds spent on the renovation of the green belt.

A total of Rs 52.61 lakh were spent on the green belt in two years. The other members of the inquiry committee are Executive Engineer of the PWD (B&R), Executive Engineer of Panchayati Raj and District Horticulture Officer. The committee has been directed to submit its report to the DC by February 28.

Dhillon said: “If anybody is found guilty in the probe, action will be taken against them as per the law. However, necessary instructions have been issued to the officials concerned regarding the quality of construction material being used in other ongoing developmental works.”

Residents during their meeting with the DC alleged that even after spending lakhs, the condition of the green belt hadn’t improved.

Sources said the DC also sought the details of the works carried out by various firms. They added in 2021-2021, the MC got the green belt beautified by a firm that spent Rs 17.68 lakh, boundary walls and a footpath was built for Rs 7.24 lakh, a water storage tank was constructed for Rs 1.61 lakh, and repairs and patchwork was carried out at a cost of Rs 12.29 lakh. However, the MC again spent Rs 13.79 lakh in 2021-22 on the construction of footpaths around the green belt.

MC chairman Ran Singh Yadav said the work to develop the green belt was underway. “I can’t comment on the matter at this point,” he said when asked about the inquiry.