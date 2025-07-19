Probe ordered into ‘irregularities’ in bench procurement at Sirsa

Irregularities have been suspected in recent purchase and installation of benches by the Sirsa Municipal Council (MC) at public places across the city. Taking cognisance of complaints regarding poor quality of benches and possible corruption, MC Chairperson Veer Shanti Swaroop has ordered a formal investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

In an official letter dated July 16, Swaroop directed the Chief Executive Officer of the council to conduct a thorough technical and administrative probe into the purchase of benches. The letter clearly states that benches recently installed at various locations were found to be of substandard quality during inspections. Several councillors and residents had raised objections, which on verification, were found to be genuine.

“Benches installed at many places have started breaking. Their quality is extremely poor,” Shanti Swaroop wrote in the letter, adding that no payments should be made to the supplier until investigation was complete. He also made it clear that all financial dealings related to the purchase must remain on hold until further notice.

Advertisement

The MC had recently undertaken the task of installing benches in the public areas such as parks, squares, bus stands and streets across the city. While the project aimed at improving public infrastructure, concerns quickly surfaced regarding the material used for making benches. Many councillors and residents claimed that benches were made with low-grade material and did not match quoted costs raising suspicion of corruption in the tendering and supply process. City resident Kirpal Singh said the people of Sirsa had long questioned the transparency in working of the MC. He said the incident had brought such concerns to light once again. “The fact that the Chairperson has taken the matter seriously and ordered an investigation gives hope that accountability may finally be enforced on officials concerned,” he said. He said if financial or technical wrongdoing was proven, it would set another example of how unsupervised contracts become a cause of corruption in the administrative.

Speaking to The Tribune, Swaroop confirmed that he received complaints from councillors about poor quality of benches. Based on those inputs, he instructed the authorities concerned to conduct a full inquiry into the mater. He clarified that the tender, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore, was issued before he took charge of the office.