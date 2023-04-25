Probe ordered into unloading of wheat at crematorium

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 24

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala today ordered an inquiry into the unloading of wheat at the cremation ground in Madina village for selling it to the government procurement agency, Hafed.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar to submit a report in this regard.

Sources said the DC had tasked Meham Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dalbir Phogat to conduct an inquiry to find out what prompted the wheat to be unloaded at the place and if any official had told farmers to do so.

The sources added that the DC had also directed the SDM not to allow any farmer to further unload the wheat at the cremation ground and ensure the speedy lifting of the procured wheat from the place.

The orders were issued by the Dy CM to the DC over phone on Monday.

The Tribune, had on Sunday, published a story, exposing how farmers had been forced to unload their wheat at the cremation ground in the village for the past over a week as the Madina Grain market had run out of space.

Confirming the inquiry into the matter, DC Ajay Kumar told The Tribune that over 60 per cent of the wheat had already been lifted from the cremation premises and the SDM Meham had been told to get the remaining stock lifted at the earliest, besides stopping the further unloading of wheat there.