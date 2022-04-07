Probe rape case further, court tells police

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Hisar, April 6

In a curious matter, a Hisar court has directed the local police authorities to further investigate the rape case of 12-year-old girl in which the accused has been acquitted.

The court of Hisar Additional District and Sessions Judge Seema Singhal maintained that though the accused had been acquitted, the charge of rape still existed on the file/record.

The order points out

that the test-identification parade had also not been conducted. The Superintendent of Police (Hansi) has been directed to get the matter probed further.

The court had earlier ordered that an amount of Rs 2 lakh be deducted from the salaries of a Deputy superintendent of Police (DSP) and two inspectors and given to the girl.

The Hansi police had registered a case regarding the matter on February 19, 2021.

A man named Bhoop Singh was arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody.

However, some time later, he got discharged and the police arrested another youth named Mukesh.

Mukesh also remained in jail under judicial custody for several months, but eventually, he was also acquitted as he was not identified by the complainant and other witnesses.

The court had sought a reply from the Hansi SP, who stated that no further investigation was required in the case.

However, the court has directed the police to conduct additional investigation regarding the matter.