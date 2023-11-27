Probe role of staff members: Birender

Hisar, November 26
Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh has called for an in-depth investigation into the case of sexual harassment of several girl students by the principal of a government school at a town in Jind district.
Talking to “The Tribune” over phone today, he said he had spoken to the Jind SP about the case. “It is a sensitive matter. The role of every staff member must be looked into,” he said.
“Let the police find out the truth. Suicide by a girl student recently also needs to be probed for any link to the current issue,” he said.
Asked about allegations of political influence in the case, he said a fair inquiry would bring out the facts. “The initial reports claimed there were over 100 girls who gave a statement against the principal, later about 60 students came on the record,” he said.
