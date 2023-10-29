Probing Rohtak rape-suicide case, CBI registers two FIRs

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, October 28

The CBI, Chandigarh, has registered two cases related to the rape of a woman and her mother-in-law, and the death of one of the victims.

The investigation agency has taken over the cases, registered first by the Haryana Police at City Rohtak Police Station after directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 13.

The facts of the case are “peculiar”. Initially, an FIR, dated June 7, 2022, was registered against Mahesh (name changed) and his family on the allegations of abducting his wife Sharmila (name changed), two children and mother Reena (name changed) from the house of Shamsher, a resident of Rohtak. They were brought to Gohana. Shamsher was allegedly recovered from Mahesh’s house.

Sharmila was taken to a Gohana hospital where she died. She allegedly consumed some poisonous substance. Reena and she used to stay at Shamsher’s house on rent. The Investigating Officer (IO) had knowledge of her unnatural death, but remained mum until June 22, 2022. The police disclosed her death during a bail hearing of one of the accused, only after a query from the court. Thereafter, offences under Sections 302 and 328, IPC, were added against Mahesh and others.

The case took another turn when, on the complaint of Reena, a case of rape was registered against Shamsher on July 2, 2022. She alleged that “occultist” Shamsher had raped Sharmila and her a number of times during their stay. She claimed that he had given poisonous substance to both, which Sharmila consumed and later died. Sharmila’s mother also supported the statement.

The police dropped the murder charge against Mahesh and his family, but added abetment to suicide charge against Shamsher.

The trial court at Rohtak, in its order dated January 9, had commented that it “cannot be a mute spectator on such type of shoddy investigation and to frame the charge as per the wishes of Investigating Officer/agency, otherwise, the purpose of constituting exclusive courts to deal heinous crime against women would be infructuous”. It added that “this court finds it appropriate to bring into the kind notice of DGP, Haryana, and Director (Prosecution), Haryana, the manner of conducting the investigation in the present case”.

During a hearing on July 31, the HC while noting the observations of the trial court, had said two versions had come forth regarding the death of the victim, and it “appears from the peculiar facts of the case that the assistance of an independent investigating agency may be required to thoroughly investigate the matter”.

Why case went to Agency?

