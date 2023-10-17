Procedure for engaging contractual staff unveiled

Chandigarh, October 16
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has unveiled a procedure for raising demand for engaging contractual manpower through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) via its portal.
It has been decided that the boards, corporations and undertakings that do not receive budgetary support from the state government are exempted from the requirement of seeking prior approval from the Finance Department for the engagement of contractual manpower through the HKRN.
