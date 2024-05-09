Proceedings stayed against Divyanshu Budhiraja

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Acting on a petition filed by Youth Congress leader Divyanshu Budhiraja seeking quashing of a case registered against him for his alleged failure to appear before the trial court in a matter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed further proceedings arising out of the FIR. Budhiraja is contesting from Karnal against former CM ML Khattar.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari also issued notice for August 22 to the State and other respondents. The Bench was told that the petitioner was facing the trial under the provisions of the Prevention of Defacement to Public Property Act, which was a compoundable offence. An application had been moved for compounding the offence.

The FIR was registered on January 3 under Section 174-A, IPC. Directions were also sought for quashing an order dated December 15, 2023, passed by the Magistrate concerned declaring the petitioner a “proclaimed person”. “Since the petitioner has caused appearance before the trial court after being declared a `proclaimed person’ and has been released on regular bail, this court proceeds to consider the legality of the registration of the impugned FIR against the petitioner,” the judge said.

