Process to chargesheet principal gets underway

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, December 11

A chargesheet is being prepared against the principal, Ravi Kumar, who was allegedly arrested for sexually assaulting four girl students of Class XII at a government senior secondary school in Kaithal district. “I have asked the official concerned to prepare the chargesheet against the principal as soon as possible. The file of the chargesheet will be sent to the higher authorities,” said Ravinder Chaudhary, District Education Officer (DEO), Kaithal.

The DEO has also directed the district-level anti-sexual assault committee, led by the senior-most woman teacher, to investigate the case further to ensure justice for the victims. Earlier, a committee led by the Block Education Officer (BEO) had inquired into the issue and found the principal “guilty”, following which he was suspended. “The anti-sexual assault committee will interact with girls of different classes and submit a report,” said the DEO.

The principal was booked on December 6 and arrested on December 7. The girls alleged that he used to call them in his office, touch them inappropriately, and make vulgar comments. On December 2, the principal had harassed two girls and one boy in the classroom and used abusive language.

Later, a construction contractor, Deepak, was booked in the same case on the statement of two girls before the Magistrate. Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the Women Commission Haryana, also spoke to the SP regarding the case.

#Kaithal