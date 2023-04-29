 Procurement agencies yet to pay farmers' Rs 266-cr dues : The Tribune India

Procurement agencies yet to pay farmers' Rs 266-cr dues

Labourers clean wheat at the Karnal grain market. SAYEED AHMED



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 28

Amid the claims of the state government of paying farmers within 72 hours of the procurement, a large number of farmers of the district are still waiting for the dues even after 15-18 days of the procurement.

Awaiting payment

  • The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has procured 3.08 lakh MT of wheat worth Rs 655 crore and has transferred Rs 559 crore, while Rs 96 crore are still pending
  • Similarly, Hafed has so far procured 3.70 lakh MT of wheat, costing Rs 787 crore, of which it has transferred Rs 643 crore and Rs 144 crore is pending
  • The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation has procured 46,331 MT of wheat, costing Rs 98 crore, of which it has transferred Rs 72 crore so far

As per records, Rs 266 crore of the wheat farmers is pending with the different procurement agencies. So far, three procurement agencies have purchased 7.25 lakh MT of wheat, costing Rs 1,540 crore, and have transferred Rs 1,274 crore.

Farmers are making rounds of the shops of arhtiyas as well as of the procurement agencies to inquire about the payment. They blamed the procurement agencies for delaying the payment on the pretext of delay in lifting.

“The government has promised to transfer the dues within 72 hours of the procurement, but due to slow lifting, the agencies are making excuses that the payment will be transferred after the lifting of the crop from mandi to godown,” said Naresh Kumar, a farmer who sold his 73 quintals of wheat on April 16. He demanded the government must ensure the payment within 72 hours of the procurement, not after lifting.

34% of procured wheat lying in Palwal mandis

  • Around 34 per cent of the procured wheat is yet to be lifted in Palwal district and is at the risk of damage in case of rain or inclement weather, claim sources in the Department of Agriculture and the Market Committee
  • Though various agencies have procured around 18.19 lakh quintals of the rabi crop produce so far in the various grain markets, including Palwal mandi, the lifting process has been a bit tardy as 11.43 lakh quintals had been lifted till Thursday
  • The process of lifting of wheat from the mandis has been marked by shortage of transport and slow process of unloading at the godowns of the agencies like the Food Corporation of India

Kulwant Singh, a farmer of Indri block, said he had sold wheat crop on April 10, but his payment was yet to be transferred, due to which he had been facing financial problems. “I have been told that the payment of the farmers will be transferred only after the lifting of the wheat,” he added.

Mohan Lal, another farmer, had sold his 50 quintals of the wheat crop on April 11, but he has been running pillar to post to enquire about his payment. Vijay Kumar, a farmer of Indri block, sold his wheat crop on April 10, but has not received payment so far.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said all procurement agencies had been directed to speed up the lifting as well as disbursement of payment to farmers. “We will ensure the payment would be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers at the earliest,” said Yadav.

