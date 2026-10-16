Procurement delays, low prices push farmers into crisis: INLD leader Sampat Singh

Former minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh today said that delays in the procurement of paddy and bajra, prices below the minimum support price (MSP) and crop damage caused by rain are pushing farmers into a severe financial crisis.

The INLD leader said the anti-farmer policies of the Haryana Government and the collapse of the procurement system have aggravated farmers’ problems. “After working hard for six months to raise their crops, farmers are now being forced to run from one mandi to another to sell their produce,” he said, adding that their hardships have worsened as untimely rain is damaging paddy lying in fields and mandis. The delay in government procurement and the slow pace of lifting have further worsened the crisis, he added.

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The paddy procurement figures raise serious questions about the functioning of the government, Singh said, adding that the total arrival of paddy in mandis has reached approximately 21 lakh tonnes, but only half of the produce has been sold so far and merely one-third has been lifted. Similarly, the arrival of bajra has reached 3,35,682 tonnes, but only about half has been procured.

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He said lakhs of tonnes of paddy and bajra lying in the open in mandis, coupled with rainfall, have put both the hard work and the capital invested by farmers at risk.

The MSP for PR paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal, but in the absence of government procurement, farmers are being forced to sell their produce for just Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,100 per quintal.

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Consequently, farmers are suffering a loss of Rs 361 to Rs 461 per quintal, the INLD leader alleged. “This is not merely a market problem; it is the result of the failure of the government procurement system. Announcing MSP is not enough; farmers must also have the opportunity to sell their crops at that price,” he said.

Sampat Singh said the situation regarding bajra is equally alarming. Despite the announced MSP of Rs 2,900 per quintal, farmers are receiving only Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,000 per quintal in the open market. They are thus suffering losses of Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 per quintal. Claims of providing MSP for 24 crops remain meaningless unless farmers actually receive its benefits.

All restrictive conditions imposed on procurement should be removed, Singh said, demanding that the government immediately accelerate paddy and bajra procurement and lifting, ensure adequate tarpaulins and storage facilities in mandis, conduct a transparent survey of crops damaged by rain and provide appropriate compensation, and ensure timely payments to farmers.