Procurement of kharif crops in over 100 Haryana mandis from October 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

The procurement of kharif crops will begin in over 100 mandis across the state from October 1.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today reviewed the arrangements made for the procurement of these crops (moong, groundnut, arhar, urad and til) for the 2022-23 season. He directed the officials to ensure hassle-free procurement so that farmers weren’t inconvenienced.

Kaushal said the procurement of crops, storage facilities and availability of gunny bags should be ensured in a time-bound manner so that there was no problem in the procurement process.

The state expects production of around 41,850 tonne moong, 1,044 tonne arhar, 364 tonne urad, 425 tonne til and 10,011 tonne groundnut.

The procurement will be made at the MSP announced by the Centre.