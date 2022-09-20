Procurement of kharif crops in over 100 Haryana mandis from October 1

Chandigarh, September 19
The procurement of kharif crops will begin in over 100 mandis across the state from October 1.
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today reviewed the arrangements made for the procurement of these crops (moong, groundnut, arhar, urad and til) for the 2022-23 season. He directed the officials to ensure hassle-free procurement so that farmers weren’t inconvenienced.
Kaushal said the procurement of crops, storage facilities and availability of gunny bags should be ensured in a time-bound manner so that there was no problem in the procurement process.
The state expects production of around 41,850 tonne moong, 1,044 tonne arhar, 364 tonne urad, 425 tonne til and 10,011 tonne groundnut.
The procurement will be made at the MSP announced by the Centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...