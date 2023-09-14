Procurement of moong to start from October 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

The procurement of kharif pulses and oilseeds — moong, groundnut, arhar, urad and til — will begin from October 1 at over 100 mandis across the state.

The procurement of moong will begin on October 1 and will continue till November 15. Groundnut will be procured from November 1 to December 31. Arhar, urad, and til will be procured from December 1 to 31.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today reviewed the preparations for the procurement of crops for the 2023-24 marketing season and directed officials to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement process for farmers.

Haryana is expecting bumper crops this year, with an estimated production of 30,412 metric tonnes of moong, 2,784 MT of arhar, 90 MT of urad, 126 MT of til and 7,711 MT of groundnut.