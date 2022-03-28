Procurement of wheat in Haryana mandis from April 1-May 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The procurement of wheat will begin from April 1 in various mandis of the state. Besides, the purchase of gram and barley will also be procured at the MSP.

Procurement will continue till May 15.

An official spokesperson said the procurement of wheat, gram and barley would start from April 1 during the rabi procurement season in Haryana.

He added that the departments concerned had been directed to make necessary arrangements for all procurement processes in the mandis across the state.

For this rabi season, the MSP for wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,015 per quintal, gram Rs 5,230 per quintal, barley Rs 1,635 per quintal and mustard Rs 5,050 per quintal. Wheat will be procured by the Food and Supplies Department, Hafed, Haryana Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India.