Procurement portals not useful, says Birender Singh

October 14

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh today discussed various issues being faced by farmers during the procurement of paddy and bajra in the state due to the portal system with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Singh said, “The portal system is technologically a good thing, but has failed to provide the expected service.” He said the portals under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Yojana and for the procurement of crops were not serving the intended beneficiaries. He went to say to that it was for the third time that he had discussed these issues with the Chief Minister.

He also urged the CM to finalise an election strategy for the party. “Since the parliamentary elections are round the corner, I have also asked the Chief Minister to chalk out effective strategies for the poll at party level and not just at the government level,” he added.

On being asked about BJP’s alliance with the JJP in the upcoming polls, the former minister said the alliance with the JJP was simply to provide a stable state government.

“It was not an electoral alliance and there is a huge difference between electoral and post-poll alliance. I do not think that the BJP will go into elections with this alliance and have categorically told the CM that the alliance with the JJP will do more harm than good to the party,” he added.

