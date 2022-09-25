Produce drenched in rain at Ambala grain markets

Ambala, September 24
Untimely rainfall has increased the worry of paddy growers in the district.
The rain has not only drenched the matured crop stock lying in the grain markets but it has also affected the harvesting season too. The farmers said the incessant rain would not only affect the yield but also affect the quality of the crop.
Sukhvinder Singh, a farmer from Kola village, said “We are waiting for procurement for more than one week in Ambala City grain market. The crop has also got drenched in the rain and it has increased the moisture content of the stock.” Malkeet Singh, district president the BKU (Charuni) said, “Rain at this stage will affect the yield as well as the quality of the crop. The government should order special girdawari to assess the loss and compensate the farmers.”
The Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala, Dr Girish Nagpal, said farmers had been advised to drain out water from the paddy fields. The exact situation will be clear after 48 hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...