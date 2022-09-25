Produce drenched in rain at Ambala grain markets

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 24

Untimely rainfall has increased the worry of paddy growers in the district.

The rain has not only drenched the matured crop stock lying in the grain markets but it has also affected the harvesting season too. The farmers said the incessant rain would not only affect the yield but also affect the quality of the crop.

Sukhvinder Singh, a farmer from Kola village, said “We are waiting for procurement for more than one week in Ambala City grain market. The crop has also got drenched in the rain and it has increased the moisture content of the stock.” Malkeet Singh, district president the BKU (Charuni) said, “Rain at this stage will affect the yield as well as the quality of the crop. The government should order special girdawari to assess the loss and compensate the farmers.”

The Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala, Dr Girish Nagpal, said farmers had been advised to drain out water from the paddy fields. The exact situation will be clear after 48 hours.