Produce same in Congress days but procurement declining under BJP: Hooda

Former CM and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday visited the Hansi grain market and interacted with farmers, labourers and commission agents as a part of his ongoing tour of grain markets across the state.

Advertisement

He held discussions with officials and issued directives to streamline arrangements at the market. Addressing a press conference, the former CM lashed out at the BJP government, alleging that in 2013, the Congress government had procured over 8.7 million metric tons of wheat. “However, ever since the BJP assumed power, the government procurement figures have witnessed a steady decline,” he claimed.

Advertisement

“This year as well, the government has set a procurement target of merely 7.2 million metric tonnes, a figure significantly lower than the total production output. In terms of yield and the area under cultivation, the current situation remains largely the same as it was in 2013. Yet, when it comes to government procurement, there has been a drastic drop,” said Hooda. “The ground reality is that farmers are facing delays of 5 to 8 days in receiving their payments. So far, out of a total payable amount of Rs 2714 crore, farmers have received only Rs 741 crore. This means that payments amounting to approximately Rs 1972 crore are still outstanding,” he said.

Advertisement

According to procurement agencies, approximately 8 million metric tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive in the markets this season. However, about 2.5 million metric tonnes of wheat is still awaiting procurement, while another 2.7 million metric tonnes is waiting to be lifted. “To date, only 1.6 million metric tonnes of wheat has been successfully lifted. Consequently, there is no space left in the grain markets to store the wheat. Farmers are being compelled to store their produce on highways, roadsides and in their fields,” he added.

Reacting to the incident in which the police intercepted the former Deputy CM’s convoy, Hooda said the JJP and INLD were merely proxies of the BJP. He added, “Both parties engaged in nothing more than a staged, mock tussle with the government, a mere charade intended solely to create confusion among the public.”