Produced two hours late, Patiala man freed by Ambala court in NDPS case

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Patiala, was arrested by the GRP Ambala Cantonment on November 10. He was produced before the court on November 11, and the GRP moved an application seeking a 14-day judicial remand. However, he was produced after exceeding the 24-hour detention limit.

The accused also moved an application seeking release from custody on the grounds of illegal arrest. He stated that he was taken into custody on November 10 at 12.26 pm, but was produced before the court on November 11 at 3.15 pm, which violated Supreme Court instructions. He also said the written grounds of arrest were not supplied to him.

The Investigating Officer, however, said the accused was formally arrested at 4.15 pm on November 10 and the 24-hour period from the time of arrest had not expired when he was produced before the court.

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After hearing the arguments, the court observed, "It is clear that the accused was detained by the police prior to 1.14 pm. He was produced at 3.15 pm the next day. The duration of around two hours is not justified on account of travel time. He was produced after the period permissible to the Investigating Officer."

The court further said, "If the right of the accused has been violated, his detention beyond the permissible time on November 11 is illegal. The accused is not liable to be kept further in custody." The application moved for granting judicial remand was declined, and the accused was ordered to be released from custody.

Since the grounds of arrest were not furnished to the accused at the time of his arrest, the court held that he was also liable to be released on this count.

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The court also observed that perhaps the investigating officer was not sensitised about the importance of reasonability of time during interrogation before producing an accused in court. It has asked the SP (GRP), Ambala Cantonment, to sensitise all investigating officers.

Mahadev Maharaj Singh, counsel for the applicant, said Harjinder Singh was arrested on the disclosure of a woman caught with poppy husk at Ambala City Railway Station. Finding no rationale in keeping him in detention beyond 24 hours without court production, the magistrate ordered Harjinder's release and directed him to appear before a special court on December 4.