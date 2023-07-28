Production affected due to leakage at Panipat NFL

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 27

A leakage in the Dadri-Panipat natural gas pipeline near Ghasoli village of Gannaur in Sonepat district has hit fertiliser production in National Fertiliser Limited (NFL) here.

However, the supply of the natural gas has been restored from the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and supplied to the CNG outlets, which also got affected yesterday.

The 132-km-long Dadri-Panipat natural gas pipeline (DPPL) leaked in the wee hours on Tuesday near Ghasoli village. The matter came to the knowledge after villagers witnessed “blasts” in water of Yamuna in the morning.

However, the officials of the pipeline division of the IOCL Refinery with the support of THE local administration controlled the situation by halting the operation of the pipeline.

The DPPL was commissioned in 2010 as a common carrier pipeline for transporting natural gas from Dadri (in Uttar Pradesh) to THE IOCL’s Panipat refinery and Panipat Naphtha Cracker Plant (PNCP) along with other customers, including NFL at Panipat; IOCL’s outlets at Karnal and Kurukshetra; Micro Polypet, HPCL Baghpat and others.

Officials in the NFL said the plant operation was completely based upon the natural gas and the plant shut down just after the DPPL got leaked. The sources said the NFL plant here produced around 1,500 tonnes of fertiliser per day, but the plant was lying shut for the last two days.

A senior manager said the plant was lying shut due to some leakage in the natural gas pipeline since Tuesday morning. It would be tough to assess the loss at this stage, but the production was completely shut for two days, he said.

Ashish Baranwal, manager, Pipeline division, IOCL, said alternative arrangements had been made to restore the supply of the natural gas from GAIL and gas had been supplied to the outlets and other consumers.

#Panipat #Sonepat