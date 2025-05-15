Prof alleges harassment; Law HoD denies charges

A part-time woman professor in the Law Department at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, has accused the Head of Department of harassment.

The professor, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste and is eight months pregnant, has lodged a formal complaint with the Sirsa Superintendent of Police, seeking action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other laws.

However, HoD Ashok Kumar Makkar has denied the allegations, calling them as “baseless and politically motivated”. In a statement to The Tribune, he said the professor was once his student and he had only asked her to submit attendance register through an official departmental message and not a personal one. He alleged that certain faculty members were using students to play politics, which was harming the academic atmosphere.

In her complaint, the professor alleges that she has faced mental, economic and institutional harassment for two years. She alleged that despite submitting a medical advice for rest due to a high-risk pregnancy, she was called to the department on May 13. There, the professor claims, she was denied basic courtesy and the stress led to her being rushed to the Civil Hospital’s emergency ward.

Doctors reportedly cautioned that further mental strain could endanger her life.

The professor further accused Makkar of making caste-based remarks during her interview, delaying her appointment, reducing her academic responsibilities and withholding payments for months. She also alleged public humiliation, derogatory comments about her inter-caste marriage and threats of job termination.

The professor has sought police protection and demanded the HoD’s suspension to ensure a fair investigation. She also appealed for paid maternity leave, stating that unpaid leave would put her under severe financial strain.

University Registrar Rajesh Bansal confirmed that a formal complaint has been received. He said the university may refer the matter to the SC/ST Cell.

Notably, Makkar was appointed as the Head of the Law Department on April 18, succeeding Prof Mukesh Garg, who was removed following an inquiry into alleged acts of indiscipline involving law students. A two-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter, though no specific timeline was established for completing the probe.