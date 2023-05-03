Prof Bishnoi appointed VC of GJUST in Hisar

hisar, May 2
Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar. The Haryana Governor-cum-Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya issued orders to this effect today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink
Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined
Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota
PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’