Prof Naresh Jindal has assumed the charge of Vice-Chancellor at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, after the Chancellor-cum-Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya issued an order in this regard. The order stated that Prof Jindal, who is the most senior veterinarian, will perform duties as the VC in addition of his present post as the Director of Research in LUVAS.

He holds the charge of Director of Research since April 2022. With a remarkable career spanning over 35 years, Dr Jindal has held several important roles in teaching, research and extension, and has made significant contributions to veterinary sciences.

