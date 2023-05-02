Professor booked for ‘sexually harassing’ woman colleague

Gurugram, May 1

The Dean of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Gurugram University has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman assistant professor. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dr Dhirender Kaushik under Sections 354-A and 506 of the IPC at women police station, Sector 51, on Saturday.

Notably, Kaushik was booked earlier by the Kurukshetra police for sexual harassment when he was assistant professor in Kurukshetra University in 2018, but later the complainant was withdrawn the allegation.

As per the complaint, she was repeatedly abused and molested by Dr Dhirender Kaushik since January 2023.

“It was on April 21, when Kaushik came into my class and started shouting at me without there being any fault on my part. He again pressured me to bow down to his sexual desires, started putting pressure upon me and also issued a memo to me for switching my changing timings,” read the complaint.

She added that on April 28, he called her to the clerk’s room on the first floor and started shouting. “An FIR has been registered and further probe is underway,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Meanwhile, the accused Dr Dhirender Kaushik has refuted all the allegations. He said ,”The complainant has been provoked by someone. As I issued her two show-cause memos, she filed a complaint. I am ready to join the investigation,” Kaushik said.

Plaint was filed against him earlier too

Kaushik was booked earlier also by the Kurukshetra police for sexual harassment when he was assistant professor in Kurukshetra University in 2018, but later the complainant was withdrawn the allegation.