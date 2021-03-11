Professor gets 4-year jail for graft

Tribune News Service

Jind, May 27

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jind, on Friday sentenced Subhash Duggal, Associate Professor in Government College, Jind, to four-year imprisonment on finding him guilty of accepting bribe from a student. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

A spokesperson of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau said that Subhash Duggal was arrested by the bureau after an inquiry related to corruption charges was initiated against him. He was charged with offences under Section 7 and 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2015.

The court has sentenced him to three years in jail along with a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 7 and four-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.