Home / Haryana / Professor sent to judicial custody until May 27

Professor sent to judicial custody until May 27

Nagrik Adhikar Manch protests arrest, demands his immediate release
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 21, 2025 IST
The Rai police on Tuesday produced Ashoka University’s Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested for reportedly making remarks on social media platforms regarding Operation Sindoor, in the court after a two-day police remand. After hearing the arguments, the court sent the Professor to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Nagrik Adhikar Manch protested against the arrest and demanded his immediate release. After holding a meeting, the protesting members also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.

The police arrested the Professor on Sunday after the registration of two cases — an FIR on the complaint of Yogesh Jatheri, BJYM general secretary and sarpanch of Jatheri village, and another case registered on the complaint of Renu Bhatia, Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women.

After completion of the police remand, the police produced him before the court on Tuesday and moved an application for extension of police custody for seven days.

Ali’s advocates opposed the plea, and the court sent him to judicial custody in the Sonepat district jail. "During the arguments, we opposed the extension of the police plea. The court has sent him to judicial custody until May 27," Kapil Dev Balyan, Ali’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at Chhotu Ram Dharamshala under the banner of the Nagrik Adhikar Manch, Sonepat, opposing the arrest.

Ishwar Singh Rathi of the manch said by reading the post of Prof Khan, it could not be said that he had said anything against the country. Instead, he justified the government’s decision on Operation Sindoor and slammed Pakistan, accusing it of spreading terrorism.

Being an intellectual, he had the constitutional right to express his views, and the government had violated his right by arresting him on baseless allegations, he said.

A protest march was also held from the dharamshala to the Mini Secretariat. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the DC.

