Killer roads: Project in Haryana to mark black spots

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 17

In view of the rising road accidents in the district, cops have been told to upload detailed information about mishaps on an integrated road accidents database (IRAD) system, a mobile application.

Though training for the app has been started in all districts, Panipat has been chosen for its rollout under a pilot project. The IRAD app will help identify black spots (mishap-prone stretches) on highways and other roads so that the department can take preventive measures to check accidents. Sandeep, DSP (Traffic), said the system, launched by the Centre, was being implemented in the state. Apart from the police, officials of the civic body, PWD, NHAI, health and Regional Transport Office had access to the app, the DSP said.

Panipat chosen for rollout Training started in all dists, Panipat chosen for rollout

App ready to help identify black spots on highways

Subsequently, authorities to take preventive measures

As many as 130 police personnel, mainly investigation officers, from all police stations in the district, would have to upload details of accidents soon after the occurrence, he said.

The details included time of accident, date, vehicle number(s), number and identity of injured or deceased, photos and videos of the spot etc.

After collecting the data, it would be easy to identify black spots so that steps could be taken with the support of other departments to prevent mishaps, the DSP said. The district saw 14 per cent rise in road accident deaths in 2021.