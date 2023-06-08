Project manager held for flyover collapse in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 7

In the case of the collapse of a part of the road surface of the Hero Honda chowk flyover in 2019, the Gurugram police have made a fourth arrest.

They arrested the project manager of private firm Indian Technocrat Limited (ITL) on Tuesday, said the police.

The ITL had the responsibility of the supervision of construction of the flyover and underpass at Hero Honda Chowk. Two employees — Dinesh Nigam and Ravindra Yadav — of the engineering wing of the company were arrested on May 25.

Another employee Rakesh Kumar was arrested on Sunday and the project manager, identified as Madhu Sudan Rao, was arrested

on Tuesday.

The accused project manager was let off on bail by the police after he joined the investigation just as the other three accused, said the police.

The ITL was appointed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to oversee the construction work carried out by Valecha Engineering Limited.

On May 8, 2019, a section of the road surface on the flyover, which connects Manesar to Delhi, caved in. Following the incident, the movement of vehicles on the flyover was halted for three months.

An FIR was registered and the police took a sample of the damaged part of the road and sent it to the lab. It was revealed in the lab report that substandard material was used. After finding negligence on part of ITL officials, the police arrested four persons in the case.