Project to link west, east of Faridabad under FMDA review

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 24

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has taken up the review of the detailed project report (DPR) of the intra-city connectivity plan between the eastern and western parts of the city. Considered a major project for the city, it had been handed over to FMDA by the PWD last year.

To be completed in 2 years With the review of the detailed project report expected to take at least a month, around 24 months may be required for the completion of the project after the allotment of tender

An evaluation of the DPR of the project has been taken up as certain issues remain to be resolved before the finalisation and approval of the plan, according to sources in the FMDA.

Even though the DPR had been prepared by a consultant agency appointed by the PWD in 2023, it came up for the detailed study after the state government decided to hand over the project to FMDA in December last year.

The government had said all major civic infrastructure projects in the city would be carried out by the FMDA, which came into existence in 2021.

The 10-km project involves the construction of elevated passage or bridge to connect the NIT area in the west with Greater Faridabad in the east.

The city is currently divided by the railway track and NH-19 passing through the city. The project will have several elevated portions to have signal-free travel between the Sainik Colony in the west and Sector 89 in the east. The project is also likely to cross the Delhi-Mumbai expressway likely to be made operational in June.

The project is likely to involve the construction of access and exit points at many spots, besides the two main interchanges on both sides, according to officials. With the review of the DPR expected to take at least a month, it may require around 24 months for the completion of the project after the allotment of the tender, sources said.

“As there are constraints related to the availability of land in densely populated areas, the DPR will also involve the consent of the NHAI and the Railways,” the official added.

