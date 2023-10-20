Project to shift Ambala dairies still on paper

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 19

The much-needed project to shift dairies operating in residential areas and Gwal Mandis in Ambala Sadar, for which 21 acres were identified at Brahmin Majra village in 2021, is still on paper.

As per a survey, there were over 900 dairies. The project has been hanging fire for 20 years. In 2003, the then CM directed the district administration to shift the dairies. Though the administration took initiatives, the project never took off. A design for the complex was rejected this year due to inappropriate design.

SDM-cum-administrator of the Ambala Sadar MC Satinder Siwach said, “The consultant firm has completed the site survey. After getting the design, the tendering process will start,” he added.

Poor sanitary conditions Cow dung is dumped in the open along the Rambagh road and in nullahs. It often leads to choking of drains and poor sanitary conditions. — Jagmohan Sukhija, resident

#Ambala