Projects worth Rs 27.43 crore inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 18

The Haryana School Education, Forest and Tourism Minister, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 projects worth Rs 27.43 crore in Yamunanagar district today.

This programme was organised at the Jagadhri mini-secretariat auditorium. The state-level programme of the Chief Minister was shown live at the auditorium.

These 17 projects were part of 347 projects which were inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid by the Chief Minister through video-conferencing from Ferozepur Jhirka today.

Gujjar said 12 projects, including a football academy at Tejli Khel Stadium, Yamunanagar, one-stop centre at Arjun Nagar, Jagadhri, an ITI building at Pratap Nagar and several roads were inaugurated in the district.

The minister further said that foundation stones of five projects, to be completed at a cost of about Rs 7.96 crore, were also laid in the district.

#Yamunanagar