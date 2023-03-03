 Projects worth Rs 39 cr inaugurated by CM : The Tribune India

Projects worth Rs 39 cr inaugurated by CM

Projects worth Rs 39 cr inaugurated by CM

Manohar Lal Khattar



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 2

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while inaugurating infrastructure projects at Ballabhgarh here, said the state had become a cynosure of investors and even companies from England wanted to open facilities here.

The CM inaugurated three projects, costing 39.70 crore, in the city today. The Sub-Divisional Office Complex has been built at a cost of Rs 11 crore while Rs 27 crore have been spent on the construction of Sushma Swaraj Girls’ College. On the renovation work of Rani Ki Chhatri, an 18th century monument, the government has spent Rs 1 crore 70 lakh.

The CM said, “The BJP-led government has been working for holistic and inclusive development in the state. The government has ensured that each Assembly constituency gets equal attention, so no one is left behind,” Khattar said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM listed major achievements of the government, including attack on corruption, crime and caste-based politics. He said a total of three lakh people were getting automated pension benefits and around 12 lakh ration cards had been provided.

“A total of 29 lakh families in the state have been covered under the Ayushman and Chirayu Haryana schemes,” the CM said. He added that because of its promising financial strategies, the state was swiftly progressing.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal said both the country and the state had achieved major development goals under the PM’s and the CM’s leadership, respectively.

