Projects worth Rs 54.5cr approved at Tender Allotment Committee meet

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 15

A special meeting of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Tender Allotment Committee was held today and 12 projects worth Rs 54.5 crore were approved. In the negotiations held with the bidding agencies, a sum of Rs 2.32 crore was saved.

Crucial projects to be taken up on priority The projects will be awarded to the shortlisted agencies and crucial projects among these will be taken up on priority. We invite more agencies to participate in the development projects being undertaken by the GMDA. PC Meena, CEO, GMDA

As many as six projects of Infra 2 Division worth approximately Rs 29.75 crore were approved for allotment to the agencies which offered the most competitive rates after negotiations which resulted in a saving of Rs 2.15 crore.

The projects include:

Rehabilitation of existing deteriorated/damaged Master Sewer line with Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Technology along NH-8, i.e. between Ambience Mall and DLF Phase-I road.

Rehabilitation of existing deteriorated/damaged Master Sewer line with Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Technology along the dividing road of Sector 21/22, 22/23 and 23/23A.

Desilting of Master Sewer lines along dividing road of sectors 46/47, 43/53, 44/52, 45/52, 51/52 and 46/51 along Mayfield Garden by high-power super sucker machine with CCTV survey.

Desilting of Master Sewer lines by high-power super sucker machine with CCTV survey in Palam Vihar area sectors 1,2 and 3.

Laying of 1100mm dia and 1200mm dia D.I. main distribution recycle pipeline to supply Treated Waste Water (TWW) from 55 MLD CETP Manesar to existing Recycle pipe lines in sectors 81, 86, 87, 90, 91 and 92.

Desilting of RCC box drain of sector dividing roads 27/28, 28/29 and 25/28 with high-power super sucker machine.

Two projects worth Rs 19.31 of Infra 1 Division were approved. Four projects of mobility division worth Rs 5.44 crore were also given the nod and a total Rs 2.75 lakh was saved during the negotiations.

The projects included providing and laying of thermoplastic compound bar/strip for speed calming measures on various underpasses under the jurisdiction of GMDA, refurbishing the jersey barriers fixed on road median for road safety and clear visibility, improvement of various intersections/ T-junctions under GMDA jurisdiction as well as the rehabilitation of T-Junction of sectors 44,45 and 52 (Kanhai T-Point).