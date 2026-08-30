Prolonged standoff in Karnal eases after Karnal MLA expresses regret to Ror community, urges social harmony

In a major gesture aimed at easing tensions, Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand today expressed regret over his earlier statements made while pacifying the family of Veeru Valmiki, who was killed by two bike-borne assailants on August 5. Anand also offered an unconditional apology to anyone who may have been hurt by his words.

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Sitting with members of the Ror community at the PWD Rest House in the presence of Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha president Balkar Singh, Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) chairman advocate Vedpal and other prominent members, Anand appealed for social harmony and stressed that brotherhood among communities was more important than differences arising from words or statements.

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“If my words have caused any problem or hurt anyone, I apologise to the Ror community. The bond among the 36 ‘biradaris’ must remain intact, and we must preserve our age-old spirit of brotherhood,” he said.

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Recalling his long-standing association with the Ror community, Anand said it had played an important role in his political journey. “I have a long-standing association with the Ror community, and it has played an important role in my political journey,” he said.

Mahasabha president Balkar Singh welcomed the MLA’s gesture and said its differences with Anand had been resolved. However, he clarified that its two other demands relating to the Harsh encounter remained pending — an inquiry either by the CBI or a retired High Court judge, and action against those allegedly involved in the encounter and their transfer.

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“We welcome the gesture of the Karnal MLA and have no issue with him. Our two demands are still pending, for which we have already served an ultimatum to the state government till September 1. Since the Haryana Assembly session is underway till September 1, we will wait for Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s response on our demands,” he added.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also welcomed the MLA’s gesture, saying it would help maintain social harmony.

The issue started with the killing of Veeru Valmiki, who was allegedly killed by two bike-borne assailants on Hansi Road in Karnal following a social media confrontation with gangster Vansh on Instagram over claims surrounding “Karnal ka Baap kaun” (who is the dominant figure in Karnal). Vansh later claimed responsibility for Veeru’s murder.

The killing triggered anger among members of the Valmiki community and Veeru’s family, with protesters refusing to lift his body and blocking a road while demanding action against those responsible. Karnal MLA Anand reached the post-mortem house and assured the family of strict action.

The case took another turn on August 7 when Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra, and Birbal, from Matarwa Kheri in Kaithal district, were killed in a police encounter near the Western Yamuna Canal Bypass.

Police claimed that the two were connected to Veeru’s murder. The encounter triggered concern among members of the Ror community, to which Harsh belonged. The Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha objected to the MLA’s statements, questioned the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Harsh and Birbal, and demanded an independent investigation, preferably by the CBI or a retired High Court judge. They alleged that the encounter was carried out after the statements of the Karnal MLA and that he was aware of the police action.

Representatives of the community later met CM Saini and raised three principal demands. The investigation was handed over to the State Crime Branch under ADGP Sanjay Kumar.

However, the Ror community remained dissatisfied with the transfer of the investigation to the Crime Branch and subsequently organised a major protest in Karnal. It also threatened to oppose the proposed rally of CM Saini in Taraori on August 30, which was later postponed.

During the standoff on August 27, Karnal MLA Anand reportedly received a threatening letter allegedly sent by a person claiming to be Balbir Singh, Area Commander of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. As per the letter, which was sent by post to Anand’s camp office, the sender allegedly used abusive and threatening language and threatened to kill the MLA and his son. The police have registered a case in this regard and started an investigation.

In another mahapanchayat in Karnal, community members served an ultimatum to the state government until September 1, warning that they would oppose the entry of BJP leaders into Ror-dominated villages if their demands were not addressed.