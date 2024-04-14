Promised Croatia work visa, 2 youths lose Rs 12.4L; one booked

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 13

The Narnaund police have registered a case of fraud against a travel agent for duping two unemployed youths of Hisar district of Rs 12.40 lakh on the promise of sending them abroad on work visa.

The victims — Naresh of Rajpura village and Ashok of Sainipura village — in the complaint to the police said, in January 2023, travel agent Mandeep, a resident Rohtak district, assured them that he would arrange for work visa for them to Croatia.

The complainants said the travel agent promised to send them on the payment of Rs 6.20 lakh each. “On being told by Mandeep that our visas had been prepared, we gave him the full payment and took a flight from the IGI Airport in Delhi on February 3 to Croatia. We landed in Munich where the immigration authorities told us that the visas were invalid. We had to spend 18 hours in German custody and then we were sent back to Delhi”, said the victims.

They said the travel agent defrauded them again as he procured visas for them. However, during verification, the documents were found to be invalid at the IGI Airport. He alleged that he was sent to Azerbaijan on a tourist visa instead of work visa.

“I had to return to India. Now, the accused are not returning my money. When I ask them to do so, they threatened me with dire consequences,” said the complainant.

