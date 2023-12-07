Promised 'doubling' of money, Ambala man duped of Rs 8L

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 6

The Ambala police have booked five people for allegedly duping a man of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of doubling his money.

The suspects have been identified as Baldev Nagra, Mandeep Rana, Bindar, Ashish and Bittu.

A case has been registered against the suspects at Naraingarh police station

In his complaint to the police, victim Anil Kumar, a resident of Naraingarh, said: “In 2022, the suspects told me that they had good links with the RBI and claimed that they had the paper used to print currency notes.

They showed me a dye and chemicals, and then prepared two currency notes of Rs 100 denomination.”

“They lured me and assured to give him Rs 45 lakh in exchange for Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 20 lakh in exchange for Rs 10 lakh,” the complainant added. Anil claimed that that he had given them Rs 8 lakh after selling his car and mortgaging some gold.

“I gave them Rs 8 lakh in Karnal and they started the process of preparing currency notes in a flat there.

Meanwhile, the dye caught fire and the suspects claimed that they had suffered a loss of Rs 2.5 crore due to the incident,” he said.

The complainant added: “They asked me to contact them after a week. They assured me to return the money in case they failed to double it.”

Anil said later, the suspects refused to return his money and threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC at the Naraingarh police station.

