Promising job in Canada, man dupes youth of Rs 18 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 12

The police have booked a person for allegedly duping Rs 18 lakh from a youth in lieu of sending him to Canada and providing him a job there.

The complainant alleged that the accused had prepared forged documents to send him to Canada. The police have lodged the case on the directions of Home Minister Anil Vij.

Praveen Kumar of Vikas Nagar in his complaint to the Home Minister had said that his neighbour Pankaj posed as a Canadian resident, working as an advocate there. The complainant said that Pankaj lured him by saying that he could send his children and relatives to Canada. He added that he asked Pankaj to send his two known persons — Sachin and Ankit Kumar — to Canada. After some time he sent an offer letter to Sachin and demanded Rs 11 lakh from him, which they paid to him in different bank accounts.

After some time he sent another offer letter and demanded Rs 18 lakh for Ankit. They gave him Rs 18 lakh in various accounts. Meanwhile, as they checked the offer letter, it was found to be fake. They demanded their money back, but the accused refused to return money. The complainant further alleged that they had submitted a complaint to the police in June, but no action was initiated.

Following the complaint from the Home Minister’s office, the Sector-29 police have registered a case against Pankaj on charges of duping Rs 18 lakh from the complainant under various Sections of the IPC.

